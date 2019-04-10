Send and read Yaps. Share your feelings with everyone, anytime. The first mental health-focused social app.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Jack KnowlesMaker@jack_knowles
Thankyou
Upvote (1)Share·
Rajesh SharmaHunter@rajeshmarketing · CEO / Co-Founder @ Lumotis Digital Media
I listen about this app on some popular news websites. Its help to share with friends what your mood is like and how you are feeling.
Upvote (1)Share·
Lachlan Kirkwood@lachlankirkwood · Digital Marketing Specialist
Love the clean UI, not to mention a great cause behind the product!
Upvote Share·