A social network app for mental health

Send and read Yaps. Share your feelings with everyone, anytime. The first mental health-focused social app.
Mental health app launched by entrepreneur and backed by goalkeeper Chris KirklandA SOCIAL media app with a difference has been launched by an entrepreneur. Jack Knowles is the founder of dating app Temptr, which is worth £1billion and is used in more than 60 countries. And the former Stratford School pupil has put his skills to good use and has created a new app which he hopes could be potentially life-saving.
Chris Kirkland on the launch of mental health app YAPAChris Kirkland hopes to help people suffering with mental health issues open up with the launch of YAPA, a brand new app which is available to download now. Kirkland's experiences of talking about his issues with mental health are a clear example of just how important taking that first step towards help is.
The Birmingham launched mental health app Yapa backed by celebritiesCelebs Go Dating star Nadia Essex has declared her support for the founder of a mental health app in the wake of the tragic death of Love Island's Mike Thalassitis. The TV personality, who worked with Mike when he featured on her former TV series, said she quit social media after being trolled after making a tearful appeal on Twitter about whether Mike had died last month.
Nadia Essex quits Twitter for mental health app after Mike's deathMike passed away aged 26, with Metropolitan Police confirming that he was found hanged near his Edmonton home on Saturday 16 March Nadia, 37, was attacked by cruel trolls after she shared a tearful video of herself following the news that her former Celebs Go Dating co-star had died The
Lady Nadia Essex QUITS Twitter after death of Mike ThalassitisLady Nadia Essex was left devastated and shocked when her good friend Mike Thalassitis was found dead earlier this month. The former Celebs Go Dating star broke down on social media and was then trolled over her reaction to the sad news - forcing her to quit Twitter.
Thankyou
I listen about this app on some popular news websites. Its help to share with friends what your mood is like and how you are feeling.
Love the clean UI, not to mention a great cause behind the product!
