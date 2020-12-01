  1. Home
Powerful & organizable note-taking app with lots of features

Yana is a intuitive notebook app that is easy to get started with and free to use. Organize your thoughts by tagging, searching and structuring your notes in tree views. Scribble in rich text notes, sketch scripts in code editors, manage todo-lists and more!
Yana is a powerful notebook app which allows you to manage local workspaces of hierarchically structured taggable and searchable notes. It supports multiple kinds of notes, currently rich-text notes (including embedded media and complex tables), code snippets (based on the VSCode editor frontend) and draggable todo-lists are supported. Other features include * Manage note structure via drag-and-drop * Rich notes editor powered by the Atlassian editor core * Multiple local workspaces * Multiple notes can be opened at once in tabs * Starring of notes * Trashcan functionality * Scalability, working fluently even on notebooks with ten thousands of notes Also, the entire project is completely free and open source! You can check out the source code at https://github.com/lukasbach/yana Feel free to ask questions or give feedback about the tool either here, at GitHub or to me directly!
