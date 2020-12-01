discussion
Lukas Bach
MakerWeb Development
Yana is a powerful notebook app which allows you to manage local workspaces of hierarchically structured taggable and searchable notes. It supports multiple kinds of notes, currently rich-text notes (including embedded media and complex tables), code snippets (based on the VSCode editor frontend) and draggable todo-lists are supported. Other features include * Manage note structure via drag-and-drop * Rich notes editor powered by the Atlassian editor core * Multiple local workspaces * Multiple notes can be opened at once in tabs * Starring of notes * Trashcan functionality * Scalability, working fluently even on notebooks with ten thousands of notes Also, the entire project is completely free and open source! You can check out the source code at https://github.com/lukasbach/yana Feel free to ask questions or give feedback about the tool either here, at GitHub or to me directly!
