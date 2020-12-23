discussion
MJ Zuppe
MakerFuture of work @ Yallhands
Hey y'all and happy holidays ❄️❄️❄️, We've been in development and private beta for over a year and now releasing Yallhands to the public and excited to 🚀 launch it here on Product Hunt. TL;DR: Yallhands helps scaling companies better their workplace communications and culture. It bundles together sought after, "must-have" tools for both inbound and outbound engagement. It launches in moments and also FREE FOREVER for small teams. What does it include? + personalized employee portals + CMS for announcements and FAQs + templates for common policies, ticket requests, surveys and more... + surveys & polls builder + automated weekly digests of updates and newsfeeds + email campaigns + anonymous pulse surveys with timely topics such as Covid-19, remote work, and D&I + service desk with customizable workflows + onboarding/offboarding automations + unified analytics dashboard + peer recognition gamification + MUCH MORE.... Who is it for? Startups and scaling companies who need to start maturing their workplace processes and communications without diverting precious resources off of customers or products. Especially organizations with little or no in-house HR. What else is there to know? + Free tier features ~99% of what you get in the paid PROFESSIONAL tier, except that it maxes out at 12 users and 2GB storage + No content limits and the ability to import markdown content from your current wiki + Web app only at the moment, mobile coming 2021
