Yalcs displays a configurable floating action button on your website or in your app that when activated opens a chat window connecting your visitors to you and your team who respond from your Slack channel. Assist your customers or make a sale, all from Slack.
Jacob XyfirMaker@mrxyfir · Hello
A week ago I was digging through the dozens of already existing solutions that would allow me to communicate with my app's users via Slack. I hated them all, so like any stubborn developer I built my own, and that's how Yet Another Live Chat for Slack was created. Sorry, not sorry. Some of its features: - Configurable routes to display and hide Yalcs on certain pages - Configurable theme to match your app's design - Configurable text for titles, buttons, etc - Works well on desktop and mobile devices - Standalone server and web client that integrates into applications of any stack - No dependencies other than Node and what npm will install and its less obvious benefits: - It's free without any strings attached or absurdly-priced subscriptions - There's no built-in analytics tracking - There's no middleman (except for Slack...) reading your sensitive messages - It's open source, so you host and can modify it however you like If you'd like to see it in action, it's running on my email alias site Ptorx (https://ptorx.com). Stop by and say hi, just don't expect a response for a few hours when I'm back online. More features are planned for the near future, but for now I'm happy with its progress over the past week.
