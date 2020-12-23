  1. Home
  2.  → Yak Tack: Mobile App

Yak Tack: Mobile App

Broaden your vocabulary. Simply.

Android
iPhone
Education
We designed Yak Tack to help you boost your vocabulary in a matter of days. We use a simple, scientifically proven technique called spaced repetition to get people past the "Ebbinghaus Forgetting Curve" when learning new words.
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jeremy Thomas
Maker
Software Engineering
I got tired of reading a new word, looking it up, then reading it again somewhere else the next week only to forget what it meant! Other people told me similar stories. So we created Yak Tack on top of a proven learning technique, Spaced Repetition (specifically the Leitner system), to help broaden people's vocabulary and help them remember words. We built it to be simple, focused, and effective. Yak Tack has live for a few years now in web form, and people around the world have been using Yak Tack daily. And now, we're a native mobile app on iOS and Android! I'd love for you all to download the app, kick the tires, and let me know what you think.
Share