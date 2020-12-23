Yak Tack: Mobile App

discussion
Jeremy Thomas
MakerSoftware Engineering
I got tired of reading a new word, looking it up, then reading it again somewhere else the next week only to forget what it meant! Other people told me similar stories. So we created Yak Tack on top of a proven learning technique, Spaced Repetition (specifically the Leitner system), to help broaden people's vocabulary and help them remember words. We built it to be simple, focused, and effective. Yak Tack has live for a few years now in web form, and people around the world have been using Yak Tack daily. And now, we're a native mobile app on iOS and Android! I'd love for you all to download the app, kick the tires, and let me know what you think.
