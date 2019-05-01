Yaip is a simple, cool and fun way to hype, review or feedback on anyone, everything and anything. You do this either by a shame or praise. If its good or bad, say it by yaiping it.
Michael Tawiah SowahMaker@michaeltsowah
“if it’s good, say it” is how the whole idea started… a way to hype the cool things we like. A way to praise anyone, anything, and everything on the go…kind of. A social ads platform in a way that makes ads fun, ok and cool. Then it expanded to include reviews and feedbacks… so we were like then lets “Praise or shame” in other to accommodate the reviews and feedback that could either be negative or positive. So, at first, it was just like “Yeah hype” and that’s how we came up with the name “Yaip”. A simple, cool and fun way to hype, review or feedback on anyone, everything, and anything. We still kind of think the idea is pretty young and kind of growing and we would love to hear what you think … so YAIP – Praise or Shame!!! We hope you enjoy the service, and let us know if you have any questions. Thanks for your interest! That’s pretty much it for now…
