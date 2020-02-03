Discussion
Marcus Spruill
Hi, I'm Marcus and I'm on the marketing team at Yaheard! We're very excited to share our new iOS app with you. Yaheard is a social network mobile app that takes debating to the next level. Our users make powerful statements based on personal opinions and engage in debates to defend them. Argue and debate with your friends on any number of topics and watch others vote on who they think won! The words arguing and debating have had such a negative connotation attached to them for so long and we believe it's time to change that. It's ok to think differently and to voice your opinion. We want Yaheard to be a safe place to have one-on-one debates to educate and to entertain! Share your statements with us and we'll be sure to post it to our social media accounts. Don't forget to check out our news feature to keep up with the latest news. Let me know if you have any questions! I'm more than happy to help.
