Yaguara is the growth management platform for companies moving from a reactive to a proactive strategy. Using real-time data that matters most and ML for smart recommendations, Yaguara ties actionable tasks to high-level company goals, allowing for delivery of timely, predictive insights to teams at the individual level.
Yaguara Launches ML-Powered Predictive Growth Management Platform | Markets InsiderDENVER, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaguara, a growth management platform that helps e-commerce teams confidently set and meet organizational goals, today...
markets.businessinsider.com
How This Startup Supercharges Growth for DTC BrandsAn e-commerce growth management platform claims to be the first of its kind and employs machine learning to helps teams work smarter.
Sourcing Journal
Jonathan SmalleyMakerPro@jonathan_smalley · CEO, Yaguara
Hey Product Hunt! We are thrilled to be sharing Yaguara with you today. Our goal is to help teams use their data better to set, measure, and meet their growth goals. A little more about us 🐆 I'm Jonathan, one of the founders here at Yaguara. The idea for Yaguara started as a need we had while building our last company -- how can we better create context and purpose for our data so that we can make better decisions faster? 🤔 We thought building a happy and high performing team took a very special balance of culture, alignment, and proactivity. So we set out to build a tool that focused on empowering teams to do just that. Over the last 18 months we've worked with over 100 amazing companies and learned a lot. Today we are excited to launch Yaguara for e-commerce. We've landed on using OKRs as a framework for empowering even the most nontechnical user to better understand their data, track their performance in real-time, and gain insights so they can make better decisions faster. 🚀 Please check out Yaguara. We are excited to hear your thoughts and feedback!
Atulya Pandey@atulya_pandey
Checked out the website, this seems pretty awesome. How do you guys get the data? Is it with integrations with our tools? Do we build out the integrations?
@atulya_pandey great question! Things work best when tie directly into your current tools. Right now our integration suite focuses around e-commerce platforms, paid marketing, ect. We are constantly rolling out new integrations and are starting to build out our own API so you can tie in data from your own database or data warehouse.
