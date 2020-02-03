  1. Home
Yafi is a feedback widget for your website. Ask the right questions at the right time and collect important feedback from your customers.
Васёчек Крамарь
Васёчек Крамарь
Like the new interface. When will the "conversion calculation" feature will be available?
Konstantin Durnev
Konstantin Durnev
Maker
@new_user_17c4853d76 Thank you! We're not sure, but hope to release it in two months.
Konstantin Durnev
Konstantin Durnev
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! We are happy to announce that we launched the new version of Yafi. It has a completely new look and some new cool features. 📊Analyze your feedback with charts 💁‍♀️Get more information about a user 🤩More widget customizations That's a big step for us, but we keep on working. Soon we will release new important features like conversion calculation and more. Especially for Product Hunt users — promo code ILOVEMYUSERS for a 50% lifetime discount! (works until March 31)
Biouda VV
Biouda VV
Сongratulations on releasing the second version! You did a great job on the user interface and functionality. Thumbs up!
Konstantin Durnev
Konstantin Durnev
Maker
@biouda_vv Thank you for your comment :)
