Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Yafi

Yafi

Feedback widget for your website

#5 Product of the DayToday
Conduct a survey, collect contacts or feedback from your customers. Yafi is easy to set up. You're gonna like it.
Reviews
Discussion
Konstantin Durnev
Konstantin Durnev
Maker
Hi there! I present you Yafi — feedback widget. This is a powerful tool for creating a better user experience for your website. Create any survey you need: add any questions (with a text answer, response options, emoticons, contact information, NPS), show it on certain pages and devices, or after specific users actions, adjust colors of the widget to make it look fit on the site. We just started, but we work hard to make our product better. We'd love to hear your feedback, both the good and the bad. Hope you’ll like it!
Upvote (2)Share