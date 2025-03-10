Launches
Yadaphone
Yadaphone
In-browser international calls at low rates
Make international calls directly from your browser. Call banks, government offices, and landlines worldwide with our flexible pay-per-use credit system.
Travel
Tech
About this launch
Yadaphone
In-browser international calls at low rates
Yadaphone by
Yadaphone
was hunted by
Denis Iurchak
in
Travel
,
Tech
. Made by
Denis Iurchak
. Featured on March 13th, 2025.
Yadaphone
is not rated yet. This is Yadaphone's first launch.