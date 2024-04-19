Launches
Y.GY

Y.GY

A simple link shortener and QR code creator

Free
Shorten Links. Make QR Codes. Analyze Traffic. Stop Bots. Do everything by API. Invite your team. Use your domains. Links live forever, if you want them to.
Launched in
Marketing
Growth Hacking
 by
Y.GY
About this launch
Y.GY
Y.GY by
Y.GY
was hunted by
Maya Kyler
in Marketing, Growth Hacking. Made by
Maya Kyler
,
Omosekeji Olawale
and
Samiksha Garg
. Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
Y.GY
is not rated yet. This is Y.GY's first launch.
