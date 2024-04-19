Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Y.GY
Y.GY
A simple link shortener and QR code creator
Visit
Upvote 11
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Shorten Links. Make QR Codes. Analyze Traffic. Stop Bots. Do everything by API. Invite your team. Use your domains. Links live forever, if you want them to.
Launched in
Marketing
Growth Hacking
by
Y.GY
Brave Search
Ad
Brave Search’s AI-powered answer engine
About this launch
Y.GY
A simple link shortener and QR code creator
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
Y.GY by
Y.GY
was hunted by
Maya Kyler
in
Marketing
,
Growth Hacking
. Made by
Maya Kyler
,
Omosekeji Olawale
and
Samiksha Garg
. Featured on May 2nd, 2024.
Y.GY
is not rated yet. This is Y.GY's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report