Home
→
Product
→
Y Combinator Interview Practice
Y Combinator Interview Practice
Prepare, practice, succeed in YC interviews
This Tool offers real Y Combinator questions, delivered via voice prompts. Seamlessly interact with the tool, answering questions in your own voice. After each mock interview, access a recording of your session & review your performance objectively.
Launched in
Developer Tools
Startup Lessons
by
Y Combinator interview Practice tool
About this launch
Y Combinator interview Practice tool
Prepare, practice, succeed in YC interviews
2
reviews
25
followers
Follow for updates
Y Combinator Interview Practice by
Y Combinator interview Practice tool
was hunted by
Maxwell Sterling
in
Developer Tools
,
Startup Lessons
. Featured on June 14th, 2023.
Y Combinator interview Practice tool
is rated
5/5 ★
by 2 users. This is Y Combinator interview Practice tool's first launch.
