xs:code Aces for VSCode

Chen D. Ravid
MakerCo-founder & VP product @ xs:code
Hey folks, we're really excited to share Aces for VSCode with you. We believe that with some coding problems, a short chat with an expert can save you and your team days of work. We created Aces for VSCode to help you find the right experts (or "Aces") to help with any coding problem and fix that annoying bug - asap.
Looks really interesting!
@christinagoss Thank you for your feedback!
amazing!
Looks great. I'll keep it in mind for when I'll need it. Thanks.