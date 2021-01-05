  1. Home
xs:code Aces for VSCode

Instant chat support from ace developers directly in VSCode

Chat and get paid support from Ace open source developers, categorized and ranked by expertise. Our goal - helping developers find fast solutions to complex problems without leaving the IDE, while helping OSS developers get paid for their time and expertise.

Chen D. Ravid
Maker
Co-founder & VP product @ xs:code
Hey folks, we're really excited to share Aces for VSCode with you. We believe that with some coding problems, a short chat with an expert can save you and your team days of work. We created Aces for VSCode to help you find the right experts (or "Aces") to help with any coding problem and fix that annoying bug - asap.
Christina GossBusiness Intelligence Analyst
Looks really interesting!
Chen D. Ravid
Maker
Co-founder & VP product @ xs:code
@christinagoss Thank you for your feedback!
Erez Yosef Mohoni
amazing!
Engineering
Looks great. I'll keep it in mind for when I'll need it. Thanks.
