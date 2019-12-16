  1. Home
  2.  → xs:code

xs:code

Monetization For Open Source Projects

xs:code is a monetization platform for open source projects, allowing developers to turn their projects into steady revenue streams, while keeping them open source.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Chen D. Ravid
Chen D. Ravid
Maker
Pro
Unlike donation based platforms, xs:code puts the power in the hands of the developers, allowing them to offer added value in a paid version of their code. The added value can be a commercial license, more features, support services or anything they can think of - as long as it is not offered in the free version available on their Github account. Companies buy a monthly subscription for accessing the code, and enjoy better software created by motivated developers. xs:code makes sure the code remains open-source, so developers can continue accepting code contributions, and share their revenue with their contributors via the platform.
Upvote (1)Share