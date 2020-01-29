  1. Home
Your conference room on steroids

A simple and free videocall and webinar service with an indirect business model. Features video calls, screen sharing, text and file exchange, recordings, rooms API, white labeling, localizations. Plugins system allows to add whatever functionality one needs.
Vladimir Osipov
Vladimir Osipov
Maker
Originally it was designed as a tool for internal communication within our dev team. We were not really satisfied with products available on the market and that was the reason we decided to create our own, perfect service that would solve all our problems and even more. Little by little we started sharing the possibility of tool usage with other companies that we cooperate with. And finally we have reached a point when we are ready to share it with everyone.
Anchit Roy
Anchit Roy
No better description, this is amazing!!!!!!!!
