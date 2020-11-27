discussion
Prajwal Bhaskar
MakerUI/UX Designer over at Scapic
Hey PH 👋 Whenever we worked on 3D & AR projects we found that we had to go thorugh the same workflows to get feedback on our models or even to share it as an AR ready link - so we built a bunch of tools that could help us out and put them all together in one place And since there’s an abundance of 3D capable devices out now, we thought that everyone in the XR space could use the same efficient tools to get things done quickly. XR Tools work as separate composable modules that augment (pun intended 😉) your XR workflow that work in concert to give you a smooth workflow, here’s a few of them - 🚀 A Figma plugin that lets you generate great visuals for anything you need in seconds! 🌃 A standalone mockup generator tool to create images for your products using 3D objects 🛠 A USDZ converter to use your creations in the Apple ecosystem 🧰 A GLB Packer to pack your gltf & bin files into one gLB 📷 An AR enabled 3D viewer that generates short links to let you easily share & view your models on your devices and the real world Thanks to the everyone to contributed to making XR Tools happen! Thanks for the hunt @kevin!
