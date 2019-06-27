Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Xprim
Xprim
Make your presentations more interactive
User Experience
Xprim is progressive web application with a friendly UX, Xprim empowers your presentations and give your audience a way to interact and have a better experience during your presentations. Xprim is free so why don't you give it a try :) ?
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
25 minutes ago
Reviews
Would you recommend Xprim to a friend?
0
0
0
Discussion
Wajdi Fathallah
Maker
I decided to develop Xprim when i realized how hard is to ask questions during a presentation or a QA session and how frustrating is to leave a presentation with an answered question.
Upvote
Share
2 days ago
Send