xpression camera
Become anyone on Zoom, Twitch, or any streaming video
Chris Messina
Really impressed by the quality of xpression camera's results... their custom models are capable of creating very convincing digital face puppets!
@chrismessina Thank you so much for hunting us! We can't wait for Product Hunt users to try out xpression camera.
Hi Everyone, I'm Issay, CEO of EmbodyMe. We are so excited to launch xpression camera on Product Hunt! xpression camera will turn your boring Zoom calls into magic. Our background We've been developing Synthetic Media technology since we founded EmbodyMe in 2016. In 2018, we released xpression for iOS, which controls the movements of any person's face and head in an image or video in real time to make new video content. https://xpression.jp/ We also released a meme generator with our technology that uses only voice or text to make anyone say anything. https://www.producthunt.com/post... About xpression camera Due to the coronavirus pandemic, video chats and live streams are becoming an essential part of life. It's now time to apply our technology to this "new normal" life. xpression camera is a virtual camera app that imprints the movements of your face and head onto anyone you want while you chat on Zoom, stream on Twitch, or create a YouTube video. You can even appear on Zoom calls in a suit while actually wearing pajamas. - You only need one photo or video to become anyone you want during video chats and live streams. - It works on any photo or video. You can find anyone you want with its search function. - It works on any platform including Zoom, Twitch, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. How are we different? Some apps allow you to use cartoon-like avatars on video chats, but xpression camera can turn any image or video into your avatar. Also, other synthetic media / deepfake apps have recently been introduced, but here are the key differentiators of our technology. - Our technology is at least 50x faster than any other technology and works in real time on low-end PCs and mobile phones. - Our technology does not require any preprocessing time. - Our technology works on both image and video. - Our technology can handle high-resolution images and videos in real time. The Mac version of xpression camera is available now. You will receive an email with a download link for xpression camera after registering on the page below. https://xpressioncamera.com/?ref... Feel free to ask me and the xpression camera team anything here!
I just signed up. I'm running a Windows 10 machine; does this application work on Windows? I was a little confused because of the checkbox which said "Notify me when Windows version is available".
@akhilesh_balaji Thank you for signing up! The windows version is not available right now, but we are currently working hard to develop it so that we can release it as soon as possible. We will email you when the windows version is ready, so please be patient for a while.
This is so great. Remote calls not a problem now 😁. This better be #1 Product of the month 🥇. Congratulations on the successful launch. 👏👏👏
@osamakhan Thank you so much for your support!
@osamakhan Thank you! We'd like to reinvent remote calls and change our daily lives!
Had a good laugh, scared a few colleagues:))
@bogdan_ionita Thank you, please give it a try during your video chat at work!