Hey PH,
Lotanna from XPO here 🤘🏿 ⚡️
Special shout-out to @abadesi for hunting us!
We started re-building XPO after our last dev went MIA 2 days before releasing our original ...never outsourcing again !
The idea came when I was a university athlete and fell into fitness blogging on Instagram. After gaining popularity, business queries starting flooding-in and I hated having to filter through my DM's/emails just to get my time wasted by brands and fans.
I then spoke to my friend @tomixpo who ran a small events business for Uni students. He often used instagram influencer to post about events to boost attendance. He also had an issue with influencer marketing:
📩 Getting a response proved to be futile.🔐 No safe way of making payments.💰 Influencer agencies were too damn expensive.
As students with no coding skills, no network and no money. We accepted the challenge. We were going to solve this problem !
A few months later, after being left for dead by our last dev, we met @franckndame & @ahmad_karkouti1 who coded this MVP from scratch in 2 month.
Our journey so far has been a rollercoaster, from declining a job at Google to promising not to have a hair-cut till we launch.
--
Influencers use XPO to receive, filter and complete business enquiries that they would normally receive by email or DMs.
Marketers use XPO to search, pay for and manage requests sent to influencers for promotional posts
We're creating the Paypal for Influencer Marketing
All feedback is appreciated !
...now time to get that hair cut.
