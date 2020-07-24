Discussion
Derek Haefner
Maker
Hi👋 Product Hunters! I made a new thing called xploreplaces. Here’s what it is meant to provide! Xploreplaces uses 6-7 (and growing) different data points to give a score for the majority of metro areas and counties in the United States🇺🇸. These scores are meant to show what metro areas and counties have a strong💪 base for investors to invest in or consumers to relocate to. The different data points that are currently taken into consideration are population, population growth, GDP growth, GDP diversity, job growth, unemployment, and severe weather damage. Each place contains its own page that displays historical data over time to see how each place is trending📈. Let me know what you think!
