Kyle Bañuelos
Maker
Hey PH - community! During this time of social isolation, many of us are lacking human connection - people are even playing tic-tac-toe with their cats! Armed with an industrial robot, a white board and video stream we have created an online portal where anyone can play, laugh and connect with each other through a live game of tic-tac-toe. In the midst of all that is happening around us, we hope to create a little joy in our small corner of the internet while raising a bit of money to support creatives hit hardest by this crisis with a portion of proceeds getting donated to The Freelance Co-Op COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Give it a play and let us know what you think!
