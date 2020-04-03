Log In
Robotic Tic Tac Toe supporting creatives

#XOXO is a tic tac toe experience where you can play against someone on the interweb, remotely controlling an industrial robot (named Ronin) in realtime! The best part, proceeds generated (pay what you want) benefit independent creators.
Hey PH - community! During this time of social isolation, many of us are lacking human connection - people are even playing tic-tac-toe with their cats! Armed with an industrial robot, a white board and video stream we have created an online portal where anyone can play, laugh and connect with each other through a live game of tic-tac-toe. In the midst of all that is happening around us, we hope to create a little joy in our small corner of the internet while raising a bit of money to support creatives hit hardest by this crisis with a portion of proceeds getting donated to The Freelance Co-Op COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Give it a play and let us know what you think!
