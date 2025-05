Xogot Godot-powered game dev for iPad Visit Upvote 70

Xogot brings the full power of the Godot game engine to iPad. With a native iPad experience designed for touch, you can make, play, and share games wherever inspiration strikes. Xogot gives you everything you need to build 2D and 3D games — all from your iPad.

Payment Required Launch tags: Design Tools • Games • Apple

