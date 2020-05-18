XO - dating & icebreaker games

Discussion
Dani Fankhauser
We’re excited to be here on Product Hunt! Our goal at XO is to be a place to have fun. While other apps focus on a specific outcome like a relationship or hookup, we want to create a shared experience. We believe games have the unique ability to open us up to truly connect with one another. This matters now, more than ever. The idea for XO started when my cofounders Nicholas and Andy were building mobile games and launched one game that, in particular, drove a lot of conversations. And — starting a conversation is one of the main pain points on dating apps, so they decided to bring dating and games together. We launched a geo-beta in Toronto last November and have used our time there to refine the app’s feature set and overall experience. We are thrilled with what we are launching today but also know it is only the beginning of an entirely new way to meet people and develop meaningful relationships. We welcome your feedback and questions!
XO is a fun new take on social dating apps that gives you a way to break the ice beyond the oh-so-typical "sup" or "hey" openers that seem all too common! With an emphasis on fun and gameplay up-front, I wonder how the quality of XO's outcomes will compare to other apps that have become more popular for short term hookups. 🤔 I also wonder if this approach will have adverse outcomes for sore losers! 😱
@chrismessina Thanks Chris! We are hearing from beta users that their conversations on XO are completely different because of the games 😀
Seems like a fun app with twist.
