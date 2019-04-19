XO by XLN Audio

XO is a beat maker plugin allowing you to organize and seamlessly explore your drum samples in a new and exciting way.
I've played around with the free trial a bit, and what immediately struck me was how intuitive this software is and what a game changer it can be for beat producers with huge, unorganized instrument libraries. If XLN can apply similar visualizations to other instruments I can see this completely revolutionizing the production workflow.
