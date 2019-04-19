Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → XO by XLN Audio

XO by XLN Audio

A revolutionary new way of visualizing drum plugin libraries

get it
XO is a beat maker plugin allowing you to organize and seamlessly explore your drum samples in a new and exciting way.
Around the web
XO from XLN Audio promises to be a "revolutionary new way" of beatmakingXLN Audio is promising to turn browsing for beats on its head with the new XO drum machine plugin . XO will allow you to browse your entire collection of one-shot samples and display them within in a vast cloud-like universe.
MusicRadarSimon Arblaster
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Shlomo Klahr
Shlomo Klahr
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Shlomo Klahr
Shlomo KlahrHunter@_sklahr_
I've played around with the free trial a bit, and what immediately struck me was how intuitive this software is and what a game changer it can be for beat producers with huge, unorganized instrument libraries. If XLN can apply similar visualizations to other instruments I can see this completely revolutionizing the production workflow.
Upvote (1)·