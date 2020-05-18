  1. Home
XO

XO is a dating app with icebreaker games, on a mission to help people make better connections by having fun together. How do you organize fun? Well, it turns out there’s an ancient art that’s been developed by humans over thousands of years called “games.”
Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Hunter
XO is a fun new take on social dating apps that gives you a way to break the ice beyond the oh-so-typical "sup" or "hey" openers that seem all too common! With an emphasis on fun and gameplay up-front, I wonder how the quality of XO's outcomes will compare to other apps that have become more popular for short term hookups. 🤔 I also wonder if this approach will have adverse outcomes for sore losers! 😱
Vaibhav Dwivedi
Vaibhav Dwivedi
Seems like a fun app with twist.
