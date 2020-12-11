Xmas Trivia app for Slack & MS Teams
Bring the holiday spirit to your workspace w/ Xmas quizzes
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Abhash Kumar
Hunter
Head of Marketing at Springworks
Christmas quiz pack for both Trivia for Slack as well as Trivia for Google Chat and MS Teams.
Share
Hey Product Hunt, are you ready to celebrate Christmas early this year? 🎅🏻 Trivia has got you covered with Christmas quizzes 🎄 Bring the holiday spirit to work today Right inside Slack & MS Teams 🤩 We’ve carefully hand-picked questions that not only make your teams involved but also ensure to bring back the festival camaraderie even while working from your living rooms. We’ve got questions like: “Which country started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree?” “In which country is it a tradition to eat KFC for Christmas dinner?” It’s time to test your Christmas IQ with your teams. Check out the Christmas Pack for free! Let the celebrations begin 🎉 More about Trivia ⤵️ Trivia as of today has 🎮 100,000+ Trivia Players from 💼 3,000+ Companies in 🌍 30+ Countries Other Games included in Trivia: 🎉 Trivia Quizzes: 28,000+ MCQ Questions (updated regularly) ✍🏻 Custom Quizzes: Create your MCQ quizzes and challenge your team 🧩 Word Puzzles: 10,000+ puzzles to solve by rearranging letters 📊 (Un)Popular Opinions: Let’s see raise the stakes with some controversy 🧐 Gotcha!: Outsmart your teammates with this revamped MCQ quiz format 🔍 Word Search: Revamped crossword puzzles 📢 Special Product Hunt Discount on Premium Plans 10% off for first 100 PH users on all premium Trivia plans Use code 👉🏻 TRIVIAONPH10
I was literally playing the puzzle rounds of trivia a minute ago. Absolutely wonderful