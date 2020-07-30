Discussion
With cloud software becoming ubiquitous in our lives, the pressure is on for new apps to build native integrations to other tools. Despite the presence of standards like OAuth, anyone who's worked on integrations knows how much of a headache and time-suck they can be. @tgriff3 built a better way, and it's exactly what you'd want from developer tooling - easy to get started, but highly customizable and with good docs. Building integrations without a tool like Xkit is building your product on hard mode.
Thanks for hunting us @alexisohanian! Hey everyone, I’m excited to launch Xkit, an app I’ve been working on for several months to help developers build native integrations to popular SaaS apps faster and without dealing with all of the annoying boilerplate. This idea came out of another app I was working on, when I realized a big chunk of the work was going to be integrating with other SaaS apps - a table-stakes feature for most new apps these days. As I was working through the integrations, I realized I was spending time on something thousands of other developers had already built (and, like me, dealt with the annoying subtle differences between implementations). So instead I built Xkit: a service layer that abstracts away all of the pain of dealing with OAuth infrastructure so you can focus on the parts of the integration that actually add value to your users. Xkit has OAuth integrations with 25+ of the most popular SaaS apps (and I'm adding more all the time!). After you configure Xkit with OAuth credentials from the provider and make a single API call to get always-fresh access tokens for your users. On the front-end, you can use our pre-built integration catalog to give your users a professional interface to browse and connect to all of your apps. You don't have to worry about CSRF mitigation, token encryption, or even if a provider implements refresh tokens - just one API call and you've got your token. And it works with or without a backend. No more worrying about whether your favorite SaaS app supports PKCE, you can integrate with any of them without thinking about secrets leaking or implementing callback URLs. We even integrate with the major JWT authentication providers (Firebase, Auth0, Cognito) to make the experience for your users seamless. You can sign up for a free dev account here: https://app.xkit.co/sign-up. It's free to play around with (up to 10 users), and for Product Hunt users, you can get 50% off your first year of the Startup or Pro plans by using the code PH2020. Try it out and let me know what you think! And of course, please ask me anything in the comments.
