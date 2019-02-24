Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Xiaomi just unveiled its first smartphone that comes with a 5G modem at a press conference in Barcelona. The Mi Mix 3 5G is a new variant of the Mi Mix 3, a phone that Xiaomi originally released in October 2018.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Excited to see more phones ship with 5G enabled, plus liking the camera function of this one
Upvote Share·