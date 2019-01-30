Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Mi MIX 3 pushes the limits of Full Screen Display with 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. The front of the phone is virtually all screen thanks to the hidden dual camera design, made possible by the innovative magnetic slider, which stayed working like new after 300,000 intensive test slides.
Aaron O'Leary
As a dedicated hater of all things notch, this is exciting! However, I question how durable it will be
