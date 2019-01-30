Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi replaces the notch with a slider

get it

Mi MIX 3 pushes the limits of Full Screen Display with 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. The front of the phone is virtually all screen thanks to the hidden dual camera design, made possible by the innovative magnetic slider, which stayed working like new after 300,000 intensive test slides.

Around the web
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 reviewThe Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is a striking smartphone, with an all-screen display that shuns the notch and 'punch-hole' design culture currently sweeping the industry in favor of a cleaner, smarter look. Now, you might be wondering, if there's an all-screen display, but no notch, and no punch-hole, where's the selfie camera?
TechRadarJohn McCann
Is a slider better than a notch?There are a lot of interesting phone designs coming out this year, with one goal: avoid the notch. Xiaomi's Mi Mix 3 uses a sliding design to hide the camera behind the screen, but as we found, it comes with a host of other compromises.
The Verge

Reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
As a dedicated hater of all things notch, this is exciting! However, I question how durable it will be
Upvote (1)·