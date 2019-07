Xiaomi's new Mimoji avatars have absolutely nothing to do with Apple's Memoji

Xiaomi wants to remind you that it's not afraid to keep copying. This time, the company is cloning Apple's cartoony Memoji with Xiaomi Mimoji. As noted by the Chinese-language version of Engadget, Xiaomi is introducing its own augmented reality-crafted avatars that borrow heavily from the art style used for Memoji.