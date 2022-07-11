Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Ranked #15 for today
Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Xiaomi's new smartphone with a massive 1-inch sensor
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone with Sony's new 50.3MP 1 inch camera sensor. In collaboration with Leica, the new device achieves excellent color accuracy and produces beautiful photos and video.
Launched in
Android
,
Photography
,
Tech
by
Xiaomi
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Xiaomi
📱The world's fourth-largest smartphone brand 🏘The world's largest consumer IoT platform 🌐The youngest company on the #Global500 list 💙#InnovationForEveryone
8
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Xiaomi 12S Ultra by
Xiaomi
was hunted by
Calum Webb
in
Android
,
Photography
,
Tech
. Featured on July 11th, 2022.
Xiaomi
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on July 6th, 2014.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#25
Report