Sophie Howe
Makerbuying shoes online just got easier
Hello Product Hunt! We are so excited to launch Xesto Fit just in time for Black Friday sales 🛍 Now you can confidently and safely buy the perfect shoe online from home for yourself or someone else. With a few FaceID photos of each foot we can create 3D models of your feet and make hundreds of shoe recommendations. You can then add multiple profiles (for a household/family) and/or share your size profile with others for them to finally buy you perfectly fitted shoes as a gift! Size sharing was inspired this summer when my sneakerhead boyfriend wanted to buy me shoes on a deep discount but didn't know my size and passed on them. Apparently, this happens frequently - who knows how many great shoes we'd all own now if this tool already existed? We support over 150 brands (and growing) using their official size guides. If you don't have an iPhone X, 11 or 12 model, you can borrow someone else's, create your size profile, and send it to yourself. We were featured in @techcrunch last Friday - if you want to read about it: https://techcrunch.com/2020/11/2... HAPPY SHOPPING!!! 🛍 👞👟👠🥾🎉 🎊
Congrats on the launch!! Finally I can feed my sneaker addiction with ease of mind.
Congrats on the launch! can't wait to use it
This looks like an amazing innovative product