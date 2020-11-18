Xeno Conversation Flows
Design and automate conversational customer experiences
Alexis Lewalle
Maker
CEO, xenoapp.com
As a SaaS entrepreneur, I’ve quickly learned that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for everything.🤷♂️ So here in Xeno, our entire team has thought of a way to be able to accommodate as many different customer communication needs as possible. What better way to do that than to let organizations create their own customized communication workflow?🤓 With Xeno Conversation Flows, organizations can now design unique Conversation Flows that match their own needs.💪 Whether you have a support team that’s available 24/7 or just 2 team members, whether you want to communicate over social networks or your website only, whether you have a multilingual target market or a single country market, we made Xeno Conversation Flows just for you! Your imagination is the only limit! 🙌 Try Xeno Conversation Flows now and let us know your thoughts so we can make it an amazing solution for all your customer communication needs!🚀 Cheers, Alex
Hello there! I’m the developer and the maker of Xeno Conversation Flows. This is the biggest project I’ve ever worked on so far so it has been a real challenge for me. To the developers out there, you must know what I mean! From its conception to its development, I’ve been responsible for it since the beginning and brought it to where it is now. I always ask myself questions: Did I build it the right way? Will it meet people’s needs? I must say that all of this started with a few customer needs - that is: * Being able to chat to customers in different languages. * Being able to see your contacts chatting with your bot in real-time. * Being able to take back control of an automated conversation if needed. * Standardizing conversation behaviors between bot and human teams. * Being able to customize all bot responses. * Uniforming code across multiple channels (Chatbox, FB Messenger, Twitter, SMS…). After much thought and after discussing with the entire Xeno team, we figured that these needs could be addressed by a single solution: Conversation Flows! The development was tough but I persevered to make it work. I had to analyze Xeno’s existing behavior and find a way to abstract the messages into reusable components, migrate the legacy data model into a new one, take into consideration beta-testers’ feedback, apply changes in a timely manner as needed, and the list goes on... Also, building the visual flow editor to have a WYSIWYG display has been tough but very fulfilling at the same time. I once tried to build an arrow and I got a match instead (see image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EKSd...)! 🤔 Oh! And working on that “auto arrange” / “anti-collision” feature?! It went all haywire at some point, so don't even let me start talking about it! 🤯 The experience has been a rollercoaster ride - there were ups and downs but it was a really fun ride! I continue to work hard in improving the Conversation Flows day-by-day so let me know what you think in the comments section! I look forward to seeing more and more people use Xeno Conversation Flows in the future so, together, let’s make this product the best it can possibly be! Rémy
We were already happy with Xeno, this push it to another level, especially for large teams.
@alainmevellec Thank you Alain! 🥰 Indeed, Conversation Flows push Xeno to another level 🚀 as it links all our conversational features together. It gives you the ability to design automated conversational customer-oriented experiences 🤖 through an intuitive UI. It is the core of our product's vision. Let me know if you have any question!
Love this simple way to create a conversational flow and the way you can integrate on your website!
I am very happy with Xeno. It helped my company a lot in terms of optimisation and automation. Thank you also for the great support Xeno Team. Where can we find the roadmap?
@webace Hi there! Thanks for your comment.😊 We're so glad you're happy with our product! We work so hard to make it the best one there is! You can find our roadmap here: https://xeno.hellonext.co/. Feel free to let us know you feature requests and send us a chat if there's anything we can do to improve! 🚀