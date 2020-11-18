  1. Home
  2.  → Xeno Conversation Flows

Xeno Conversation Flows

Design and automate conversational customer experiences

#5 Product of the DayToday
🚀 Build a bot in minutes using a smooth UI to get instant results!
🙌 Tie up multiple Xeno conversational features together & have a seamless flow of conversation with your contacts.
🌏 Design your dream customer conversations in 54 languages.
How to Create your Own Conversation Flow | Xeno Help CenterWritten by Shiela Pauline Balazon Last update: Wednesday, Sep 09, 2020 Okay, so you want to create your own conversation flow from scratch. What happens next? Well, no worries as we're here to help! Read on and follow these guidelines so you can set-up your own conversation flows like a pro!
Take control of your customer conversations with Conversation Flows | Xeno Help CenterWritten by Shiela Pauline Balazon Last update: Wednesday, Sep 09, 2020 With the Xeno Conversation Flows feature, you can now control the way you handle conversations with your customers: filter your customer questions, direct them automatically to an existing FAQ article, send them a chat transcript, etc. - the possibilities are endless!
How A Conversation Flow WorksWhen employing chatbots to help manage customer communication, it is common to have reservations about using them. We are accustomed to thinking of robot communication as choppy and unnatural. However, the truth is, technology has come a long way and most of the time, chatting with a chatbot can seem like you're chatting with [...]
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Alexis Lewalle
Maker
CEO, xenoapp.com
As a SaaS entrepreneur, I’ve quickly learned that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for everything.🤷‍♂️ So here in Xeno, our entire team has thought of a way to be able to accommodate as many different customer communication needs as possible. What better way to do that than to let organizations create their own customized communication workflow?🤓 With Xeno Conversation Flows, organizations can now design unique Conversation Flows that match their own needs.💪 Whether you have a support team that’s available 24/7 or just 2 team members, whether you want to communicate over social networks or your website only, whether you have a multilingual target market or a single country market, we made Xeno Conversation Flows just for you! Your imagination is the only limit! 🙌 Try Xeno Conversation Flows now and let us know your thoughts so we can make it an amazing solution for all your customer communication needs!🚀 Cheers, Alex
Share
Rémy / Shyked
Maker
Hello there! I’m the developer and the maker of Xeno Conversation Flows. This is the biggest project I’ve ever worked on so far so it has been a real challenge for me. To the developers out there, you must know what I mean! From its conception to its development, I’ve been responsible for it since the beginning and brought it to where it is now. I always ask myself questions: Did I build it the right way? Will it meet people’s needs? I must say that all of this started with a few customer needs - that is: * Being able to chat to customers in different languages. * Being able to see your contacts chatting with your bot in real-time. * Being able to take back control of an automated conversation if needed. * Standardizing conversation behaviors between bot and human teams. * Being able to customize all bot responses. * Uniforming code across multiple channels (Chatbox, FB Messenger, Twitter, SMS…). After much thought and after discussing with the entire Xeno team, we figured that these needs could be addressed by a single solution: Conversation Flows! The development was tough but I persevered to make it work. I had to analyze Xeno’s existing behavior and find a way to abstract the messages into reusable components, migrate the legacy data model into a new one, take into consideration beta-testers’ feedback, apply changes in a timely manner as needed, and the list goes on... Also, building the visual flow editor to have a WYSIWYG display has been tough but very fulfilling at the same time. I once tried to build an arrow and I got a match instead (see image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EKSd...)! 🤔 Oh! And working on that “auto arrange” / “anti-collision” feature?! It went all haywire at some point, so don't even let me start talking about it! 🤯 The experience has been a rollercoaster ride - there were ups and downs but it was a really fun ride! I continue to work hard in improving the Conversation Flows day-by-day so let me know what you think in the comments section! I look forward to seeing more and more people use Xeno Conversation Flows in the future so, together, let’s make this product the best it can possibly be! Rémy
Share
Alain MevellecCo-Founder at Sellsy
We were already happy with Xeno, this push it to another level, especially for large teams.
Share
Alexis Lewalle
Maker
CEO, xenoapp.com
@alainmevellec Thank you Alain! 🥰 Indeed, Conversation Flows push Xeno to another level 🚀 as it links all our conversational features together. It gives you the ability to design automated conversational customer-oriented experiences 🤖 through an intuitive UI. It is the core of our product's vision. Let me know if you have any question!
Share
Nicolas Grenié
Hunter
Developer Advocate, Typeform
Love this simple way to create a conversational flow and the way you can integrate on your website!
Share
Johan De Pauw
I am very happy with Xeno. It helped my company a lot in terms of optimisation and automation. Thank you also for the great support Xeno Team. Where can we find the roadmap?
Share
Shiela Balazon
@webace Hi there! Thanks for your comment.😊 We're so glad you're happy with our product! We work so hard to make it the best one there is! You can find our roadmap here: https://xeno.hellonext.co/. Feel free to let us know you feature requests and send us a chat if there's anything we can do to improve! 🚀
Share