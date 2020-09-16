XD 101 by Designlab

discussion
Harish Venkatesan
MakerCo-founder/CEO @ Designlab
Hey Product Hunt 👋 Harish here, one of the co-founders of Designlab. We’re an online design school that teaches UI/UX through mentor-led courses. Following up on the other free email courses we’ve released on Figma, Sketch, and Photoshop, we’re happy to announce that today, we’re launching Adobe XD 101! We’re giving away more free learning opportunities 📩 We know that free tutorials are your favorite type of content, so we’re delivering on that again. Aside from teaching you the basics of Adobe XD, we’re also including freebies like keyboard shortcuts, sample icons, UI kits, and more. Learn Adobe XD in an engaging and hands-on way 🖥️ We’ve found that written tutorial courses allow students more time to follow along and engage with the curriculum. But we also supplement our written instructions with things like GIFs, annotated screenshots, and screenshare videos so students always have something dynamic to help guide them through the course. Plus, you could earn a $500 Designlab scholarship and a year free of Creative Cloud 💸 While you’re working through the 7 day email course, we invite you to participate in our Adobe XD Challenge and design screens for your own space travel app! The challenge closes on 10/11 -- learn more and submit your design here: https://trydesignlab.typeform.co... We hope you enjoy learning to use Adobe XD! 💫
