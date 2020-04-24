Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Serg Krivoblotsky
Maker
Have you ever been in a situation, when you can’t find your project on a disk, but you need it so badly? Or you forgot how it had been named? Or which folder had it been placed? Or when you made it? I have. Billion times:) Sometimes I even implement a prototype twice, because I forget that I already have it. So I decided to fix it. Using metadata it finds all your Xcode Projects, Xcode Workspaces and Xcode Playgrounds in seconds. And even more. - Group By Kind All the projects are grouped by kinds, so If you know, that you are looking for some newly built XCFramework, or, for example, Apple Watch extension, it’s easier than ever to find it by selecting the group. XCOrganizer easily sorts all the items for you. Check it out. - Personal Tags Any Xcode Project (as well as workspace and playground) could be easily marked with predefined tags like (Work, Home or Opensource) and even more, you can create your own tags to keep everything sorted. - Quick Search Have doubts about the naming? “CoolProj” or “CoolProject”? All items are indexed, so no matter, just type it and get your results. - Favorites The easiest way to keep something shorthand is to bookmark it. Add your project to favorites.
Upvote (1)Share