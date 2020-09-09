  1. Home
Xbox Series S

Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever

Introducing Xbox Series S. Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever. Experience the speed and performance of a next-gen, all-digital console at an accessible price point: $299 (ERP).
Calum Webb
Hunter
Am I the only one who thinks it looks like a washing machine? 😅
Aušrius Matkevičius
@calum Kind of does, yeah! :D
