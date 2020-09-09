Deals
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever
Tech
Games
Introducing Xbox Series S. Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever. Experience the speed and performance of a next-gen, all-digital console at an accessible price point: $299 (ERP).
an hour ago
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community at Product Hunt
Am I the only one who thinks it looks like a washing machine? 😅
1h
Aušrius Matkevičius
I am a freelance writer for hire.
@calum
Kind of does, yeah! :D
16mins
