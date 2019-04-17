Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition

A new disk free console from Xbox

more info
Go all digital with the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition and build a library of digital games that travels with you and is available in the cloud. Take your cloud saves on the go
Around the web
Microsoft announces new Xbox - without a disc driveA new 'digital native'-intended model of the Xbox One won't play discs, but comes cheaper as a result
the GuardianKeza MacDonald
Microsoft unveils disc-less Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $249Microsoft is making its disc-less Xbox One S official today. After weeks of leaks, the software maker is unveiling the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, which is priced at $249 and will be available on May 7th. This is a new model that will be sold alongside the original Xbox One S, and the more powerful Xbox One X.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Amrith Shanbhag
Amrith Shanbhag
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
This makes me think of the future of stores like Gamestop, this was obviously inevitable but now that one big player has done, will playstation and nintendo follow suit much like what happened with Apple and the headphone jack?
Upvote ·