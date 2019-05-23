Xbox Game Bar is the customizable gaming overlay built into Windows 10. Xbox Game Bar works with nearly all PC games, giving you instant access to widgets for screen capture and sharing, controlling your music, finding new teammates with Looking for Group
Around the web
Microsoft's new Xbox Game Bar launches for Windows 10 as a useful overlay with widgetsMicrosoft is starting to improve its Xbox integration on PC with the launch of a new Xbox Game Bar for Windows 10 today. Originally unveiled for testers last month, the Game Bar is now a full overlay that's similar to Nvidia's GeForce Experience or Discord.
The Verge
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@jakecrump you might like this. Pretty cool and definitely a welcome addition from the original game bar type application that was there.
Upvote Share·