Hello everyone, my name is Leif Lundbæk and along with my two Co-Founders, I am very proud to finally present Xayn to the world. Xayn is web search as it should be- so private, controllable, and convenient. So what's the background story? Bottom line, we launched it because we didn't like the search engines out there. Take me, for example. I definitely did not want to use Google anymore. For privacy reasons. But honestly, none of the search alternatives out there really appealed to me. Maybe it was the branding, maybe it was the design. And for sure, none of them really managed to find me the right information fast enough. And what all of them had in common, including Google: All search results were just given to me. There was a complete lack of transparency. The search algorithms had all the control. I had none. There were just so many trade-offs in the established search market... And we didn't like that! So very simply: Xayn grew out of pure necessity. To us, a search engine should have it all. It should be super convenient through AI-based personalisation and nicely designed. But it should also be private. And definitely the algorithm behind should be controllable! So basically, without any trade-offs! To us, that is web search as it should be! So what do you guys think? What is web search as it should be to you? Xayn is available for download in the App Store and Play Store. I invite everyone to go ahead and check it out! And yes, we're also launching a browser version soon 😊 Best regards, Leif
There is no doubt that big tech companies have long since forced users into an impossible situation. Either we freely hand over our personal data so we can use these platforms, or we are resigned to the Yellow Pages. Search engines have become our daily connection with the world around us, so it's improbable to expect users to simply stop using them in order to protect their data privacy. Xayn solves this problem by not only creating a search engine that offers the functionality we are used to, but uses AI to personalize our experience while protecting our privacy. We don’t have to trade our data for a quick search. I hope that more users will embrace the possibility that we can use these types of tools while still maintaining some semblance of privacy.