Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Xata
Ranked #5 for today
Xata
The data platform for modern web applications
Visit
Upvote 73
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Discover how easy data can be - through code snippets and a strongly typed SDK, branching with zero downtime migrations, a powerful search engine and fast analytics.
Launched in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
,
Database
by
Xata
Flatfile
Ad
AI-assisted data import, embedded into your product
About this launch
Xata
The data platform for modern web applications
1
review
76
followers
Follow for updates
Xata by
Xata
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
,
Database
. Made by
Tudor Golubenco
,
Alberto Gimeno
,
Carlos Pérez-Aradros Herce
,
Simona Pencea
,
Alexis Rico
,
Kostas Botsas
,
Daniel Everts
,
Alex Francoeur
,
Alena 🦋
,
Atila
,
Alejandro Martínez Vieites
,
Sorin Toma
,
David
,
Erica Brescia
and
Monica Sarbu
. Featured on November 2nd, 2022.
Xata
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Xata's first launch.
Upvotes
73
Comments
20
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#33
Report