discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Roc Zhang
MakeriOS & macOS Developer
Introduce X Progress 4! X Progress 4 been featured on the Mac App Store (Great in Big Sur / Widgets Get an Update) and the iOS App Store (Great on iOS 14). X Progress helps you to track event’s progress, from the progress of the year, to all kinds of custom events. It includes several delicate designed themes by different designers. Cute, clarity, or zen style, you can always find a theme that best expresses your feelings to show the progress. And you can set notification alerts and auto-repeat to help you track events better. Also, X Progress supports iCloud sync, dark mode, VoiceOver. And X Progress 4 has been optimized for the iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.
Share