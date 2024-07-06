Subscribe
X Feed Muter
X Feed Muter
Mute users and keywords instantly
Quickly mute users, keywords and phrases from your X feed. This powerful and user-friendly Chrome extension allows you to quickly mute users, keywords, and phrases from your X feed, giving you full control over your social media experience.
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Social Media
Google
Google
X Feed Muter by Google
Google
Cody Bontecou
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Social Media
Cody Bontecou
Featured on July 15th, 2024.
Google
4.7/5 ★
by 751 users. It first launched on November 29th, 2013.
