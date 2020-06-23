Wyze Wireless Outdoor Camera

Wyze launches $49.99 outdoor smart home camera, undercutting competitors on price Wyze Labs will launch its first outdoor camera, meeting demand for its most-requested product since the Seattle company launched three years ago. The Wyze Cam Outdoor is the company's first 100% wire-free and weather-resistant camera. The 1080p HD video device has yard-illuminating night vision, two-way audio, a built-in battery with 3-to-6 months of life with normal use, and an offline travel mode.