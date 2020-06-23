Home
Wyze Wireless Outdoor Camera
Wyze Wireless Outdoor Camera
A new camera designed for the outdoors
Wire-free & battery powered. Mount to the outside of your home or in your trees without running wire or searching for outlets. 2x 2,600 mAh integrated rechargeable batteries last from 3-6 months based on normal usage.
26 minutes ago
Wyze launches $49.99 outdoor smart home camera, undercutting competitors on price
Wyze Labs will launch its first outdoor camera, meeting demand for its most-requested product since the Seattle company launched three years ago. The Wyze Cam Outdoor is the company's first 100% wire-free and weather-resistant camera. The 1080p HD video device has yard-illuminating night vision, two-way audio, a built-in battery with 3-to-6 months of life with normal use, and an offline travel mode.
Wyze's battery-powered outdoor camera can also monitor your hotel room
Wyze's first outdoor camera - the appropriately titled Wyze Cam Outdoor - is a battery-powered, water-resistant, Wi-Fi security camera designed to be used outside. It costs $49.99 for a starter bundle, including the camera and a base station, or $39.99 for each additional camera.
Kristofer™
$50 wireless, and no monthly subscription. This is pretty awesome.
