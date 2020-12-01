  1. Home
Wyze Watch

A $20 Smartwatch

A $20 smartwatch that packs a punch with blood oxygen level, heart rate, and sleep monitoring, step counter, menstrual health tracking, 2M water resistant and lets you control all your Wyze smart home appliances from your watch.
discussion
Valérie GagnonGrowth Manager at PlayFitt
That's really good low-cost alternative! Does it have fall detection?
Gabe Perez
@valerie_gagnon1 not sure on that but could pair well with http://www.lifealert.com/
Gabe Perez
I use the Wyze Cam at home and set up my mom's apartment with the Wyze Smart Home kit and I can say, it's a really good bang for your buck. If the watch delivers like the rest of their lineup has then it's a great addition to the smart-thing ecosystem and can break the barrier to entry for many who have debated on a smart watch but didn't like the price tag.
