Wyze Watch

Valérie GagnonGrowth Manager at PlayFitt
That's really good low-cost alternative! Does it have fall detection?
@valerie_gagnon1 not sure on that but could pair well with http://www.lifealert.com/
I use the Wyze Cam at home and set up my mom's apartment with the Wyze Smart Home kit and I can say, it's a really good bang for your buck. If the watch delivers like the rest of their lineup has then it's a great addition to the smart-thing ecosystem and can break the barrier to entry for many who have debated on a smart watch but didn't like the price tag.