Home
→
Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller
Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller
WiFi sprinkler system with automatic weather-based watering
Home
Weather Apps
+ 2
more info
1
Automatic scheduling of your lawns watering and weather detection to offer: Rain Skip, Wind Skip, Saturation Skip, and Low-Temperature Skip.
This device does require an existing sprinkler system.
Featured
26 minutes ago
Wyze Sprinkler Controller is a $50 WiFi watering upgrade
Wyze's smart home range continues to grow, with the Wyze Sprinkler Controller aiming to take on watering your garden in a more intelligent way. As with the company's other products, part of the appeal here is the surprisingly low price tag, though that doesn't mean the gadget misses out on features you'd expect from much more expensive systems. At $49.99, the Wyze Sprinkler Controller is a fraction of what other connected systems offer.
Wyze continues flood of new products, releasing smart sprinkler controller for yard care
A week after launching a smart vacuum to clean up around the house, Seattle-based Wyze Labs is unveiling another new product, to help keep the grass green outside. The Wyze Sprinkler Controller is a smart sprinkler system that allows homeowners to sync their watering system to local weather forecasts, control scheduling and types of watering across eight zones through the Wyze app, and more.
Wyze brings a smart sprinkler controller on board for $50
Prolific smart home startup Wyze on Tuesday announced yet another new product -- the Wyze Sprinkler Controller. Available for preorder starting today for $50, this latest device continues Wyze's trend of offering a variety of home products at affordable prices.
Adam Swinden
iOS Developer
This looks cool. Doesn’t look like it supports any smart home systems like HomeKit.
7mins