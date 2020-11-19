Wyze Smart Sprinkler Controller

Wyze Sprinkler Controller is a $50 WiFi watering upgrade Wyze's smart home range continues to grow, with the Wyze Sprinkler Controller aiming to take on watering your garden in a more intelligent way. As with the company's other products, part of the appeal here is the surprisingly low price tag, though that doesn't mean the gadget misses out on features you'd expect from much more expensive systems. At $49.99, the Wyze Sprinkler Controller is a fraction of what other connected systems offer.