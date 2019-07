Wyze launches $15 pair of smart plugs for controlling your home appliances Smart home appliance maker Wyze is expanding its lineup to include a new connected wall plug that's up for preorder today in a pack of two for $15. The device is pretty standard: it connects to an outlet, communicates with the Wyze mobile app, and lets you monitor and control power to whatever happens to be plugged in, be it a lamp or a coffee maker.