Wyndy

The new way to do relationship management: Wyndy

Wyndy helps you jump right into actually managing your relationships. It connects your Gmail inbox(es) to show you people you might want to reach out to on a non-annoying Pingboard that clears daily. Stay on the ball; give Wyndy a whirl.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Wyndy
About this launch
Wyndy by
Wyndy
was hunted by
Derek Skaletsky
in Email, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Derek Skaletsky
,
Nick Lanng
,
Maggie Cameron
,
Cooper Healy
and
Ashish Chopra
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Wyndy
is not rated yet. This is Wyndy's first launch.
