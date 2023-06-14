Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Wyndy
Wyndy
The new way to do relationship management: Wyndy
Visit
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Wyndy helps you jump right into actually managing your relationships. It connects your Gmail inbox(es) to show you people you might want to reach out to on a non-annoying Pingboard that clears daily. Stay on the ball; give Wyndy a whirl.
Launched in
Email
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Wyndy
Coda AI
Ad
Your new AI work assistant
About this launch
Wyndy
The new way to do relationship management: Wyndy
0
reviews
24
followers
Follow for updates
Wyndy by
Wyndy
was hunted by
Derek Skaletsky
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Derek Skaletsky
,
Nick Lanng
,
Maggie Cameron
,
Cooper Healy
and
Ashish Chopra
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Wyndy
is not rated yet. This is Wyndy's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report