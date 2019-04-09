Wyd shows you all the biggest events coming up near you across a bunch of categories.
Find out whats on or check what your friends are going to. Then post what you want to do, choose who to show that to, and see who wants to come.
Wyd is all about going out.
Daniel BergerMaker@wydinteractive · App Developer for Wyd
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Daniel, the Aussie creator of the Wyd app and I'll be sticking around to answer any questions or feedback you might have on it. Social networks these days are making us all less social. We see someone's photos more but the person less. With Wyd I hope to change that. Wyd helps you find things to go to, and people to go with.
