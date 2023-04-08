Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → wyd?
wyd?

wyd?

Empathetic AI friend that sounds human and remembers

Free Options
Embed
wyd? is your AI friend with a human voice and the ability to remember previous conversations. With each interaction, it becomes more attuned to your unique interests, creating a personalized experience that feels like talking to a real friend.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence, Bots, Audio by
wyd.ai
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"What do you think of wyd? We're always looking to improve and provide the best experience. Any standout features or suggestions for future additions? Thoughts on pricing/branding? Your feedback is important to us as we evolve. Thank you!"

The makers of wyd?
About this launch
Empathetic AI friend that sounds human and remembers
wyd? by
was hunted by
Charis Zhang
in Artificial Intelligence, Bots, Audio. Made by
Charis Zhang
,
Tobias Worledge
and
Daniel He
. Featured on April 9th, 2023.
Upvotes
25
Comments
18
Day rank
-
Week rank
-